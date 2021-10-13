Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News
News

Norman Mapeza: World Cup Dream Over, Time to Focus on Africa Cup of Nations

Norman Mapeza

Zimbabwe national team coach, Norman Mapeza, says the World Cup dream is over and now is the time to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in January.

Mapeza wants to stay on until after the Afcon finals and says he will use the two remaining World Cup qualifiers to build his team for the continental finals.

Ironically, Mapeza’s contract with Zifa runs until next month and long before the Afcon finals to be held in Cameroon in January, 2022.

Zimbabwe was walloped 3-1 by Ghana in the west African nation last weekend and fell 1-0 at home on Tuesday.

Michael Kariati contributed to this article

Facebook Forum

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG