President Mangagwa Says No Rift Between ANC And Zanu PF

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has dismissed as baseless reports of a rift between the African National Congress of South Africa and Zanu PF, claiming that there is not political crisis in Zimbabwe.

According to the state-controlled Herald newspaper, Mnangagwa made these remarks Friday while addressing the 113 Ordinary Session of Zanu PF’s Central Committee.

He is quoted as saying the alleged rift between the two former liberation movement and crisis in Zimbabwe is being peddled by opponents of the government on social media platforms.

The ANC recently sent some senior party members, led by secretary general Ace Magashule, to unlock the political jam in Zimbabwe but went back home vowing to come back to discuss “some challenges” with other stakeholders after tabling several issues with Zanu PF officials.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum and several other organizations are claiming that the government is brutalizing local people, especially its opponents, who wanted to stage an anti-corruption protest on July 31 this year.

Some of the people, including Tawanda Muchehiwa, were allegedly abducted by suspected state security agents and tortured for distributing anti-Zanu PF paraphernalia. Muchehiwa’s uncle, Mduduzi Mathuthu, is currently in hiding while some Zimbabweans have fled to other countries for openly opposing the government. Mathuthu is the editor of ZimLive.