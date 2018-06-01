Khupe MDC Attacks Chamisa Group Over $1.8 Million State Funds

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change led by Thokozani Khupe says it may seek a court order to stop the Nelson Chamisa MDC-T from using $1.8 million, which the party received from government under the Political Parties (Finance) Act.

According to the privately-owned Newsday newspaper, the party says the Ministry of Finance wrongly allocated the money to the Chamisa-led MDC-T as the two factions are still fighting over the control of the organization once led by the late Morgan Tsvangirai.

The newspaper quoted Linda Masarira, spokesperson of the Khupe-led MDC-T, as saying they wrote a letter to Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa a month ago seeking a reversal of the transaction.

“We want to challenge that and we want that money frozen so that they do not use it until the matter on who the real MDC-T are is settled at the High Court. Our lawyers are working on it, but am not in a position to tell when they are filing the papers, but soon.”

The Chamisa-led MDC-T refused to comment about the issue.

Under the Political Parties (Finance) Act, each political party that receives 5% of the vote in an election is entitled to state funds.

The Khupe and Chamisa factions have dragged each other to court and recently the Supreme Court ruled that the High Court should handle their dispute over the use of the party’s name, assets and other issues.