Chamisa's MDC to Conduct Nationwide Consultation Process to Map Way Forward After 'Stolen' Elections

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) formation led by Nelson Chamisa has resolved to conduct a nationwide consultation process following claims that the recent harmonized elections were stolen by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ruling Zanu PF.

In a statement after holding a meeting in Harare, the MDC-T said Zimbabweans are expected to map the way forward.

The opposition party insists that Chamisa got 2,6 million votes in the July 30 presidential poll.

"The party will consult Zimbabweans across the country about the way forward with regards to the stolen election, thereafter shall embark on a national programme of action resulting from the outreach.

"The president is authorized to engage all stakeholders in dialogue with the scope of dealing with the current impasse arising from a stolen election and to resolve related governance issues."

The MDC-T is expected to organize rallies in Zimbabwe to thank the people who voted for Chamisa.

The party also noted that it will put into effect an earlier resolution to integrate MDC Alliance partners back into the MDC formation once led by former trade unionists the late Morgan Richard Tsvangirai, who succumbed to cancer of the colon early this year.

Chamisa, who challenged Mnangagwa's election victory at the Constitutional Court and lost, has refused to recognize him as the leader of the troubled southern African nation.

The court dismissed the case with costs saying the matter lacked primary evidence.