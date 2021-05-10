NBA-affiliated Basketball Africa League Starts May 16 in Kigali

BAL was originally scheduled to debut on March 13, 2020, from Dakar, Senegal, but has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition stems from a partnership between the NBA and the International Basketball Federation.

Clubs from 12 African countries will participate in Algeria, Angola, Cameroon, Egypt, Madagascar, Mali, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, and Tunisia.

This is the NBA's first initiative to launch a league outside of North America.

Group A

US Monastir (Tunisia) with star player Ater Majok. Rivers Hoopers (Nigeria) with star player Ben Uzoh. Patriots (Rwanda) with star player Aristide Mugabe. GNBC (Madagascar) with star player Cameron Ridley.

Group B

Petro de Luanda (Angola) with star player Aboubakar Gakou. AS Salé (Morrocco) with star player Eric Kibi. AS Police (Mali) with star player Badra Samake. FAP (Cameroon) with star player Ebaku Akumenzoh.

Group C