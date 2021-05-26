Multiple Deaths, Injuries in California Shooting

Law enforcement officials in San Jose, California, say several people were killed and several others were injured Wednesday in a shooting at light rail maintenance facility.

Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office spokesman Russell Davis told reporters police responded to multiple reports of a shooting near the Valley Transportation Authority light rail maintenance yard in San Jose at about 6:30 a.m. local time. He said multiple investigators were at the scene, and asked that people avoid the area.

Davis said the shooter is believed to be among the dead, but would give no details about how he died, the number of victims or injured. The sheriff’s department said a “reunification area” is being set up at their headquarters next to the maintenance yard.

From his Twitter account, California Gov. Gavin Newsom commented as the news of the shooting broke out that his office was in touch with law enforcement and closely monitoring the situation.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo also tweeted, “Our hearts are pained for the families of those we have lost in this horrific shooting.”

San Jose is a city of about one million people just south of the San Francisco Bay area. It is considered the heart of Silicon Valley, a global center of technological innovation and home of some of America's biggest tech companies.