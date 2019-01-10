Suitcase Full of $150,000 Stolen at Mugabe's Residence

Three people have appeared in court facing charges of stealing $150,000 from former president Robert Mugabe’s homestead in Zvimba communal lands, Mashonaland West.

The suspects, who include one of his relatives Constancia Mugabe (50), allegedly stole a briefcase with the cash between December 1, 2018 and January 5, 2019.

Constancia Mugabe (50), Johanne Mapurisa (50) and Saymore Nhetekwa (47) appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Felix Mawadze on Wednesday and were granted $2,000 bail each, ordered to report at Kutama Police Station every Friday between 8am and 4pm, surrender their travelling documents and not to interfere with state witnesses.

Another suspect, Andrew Mahumbe, is being sought by the police.

The state claims that they connived to steal the cash that was stashed in a briefcase while conducting household chores at the Mugabe residence.

They allegedly used the cash to buy vehicles, pigs, cattle and a house.

There have been several incidents of theft at the Mugabe residences in Harare and Zvimba communal lands.

Sometime in 2017, a soldier who was guarding Zimbabwe House in Harare, allegedly stole computers, laptops and computer accessories.

In another incident, an accountant of Gushungo Holdings (Pvt) Ltd, trading as Mwenewazvo Estates, allegedly stole over $10,000 in January, 2017.

Bhibhi allegedly wrote fictitious invoices and receipts after selling potatoes belonging to Gushungo Holdings.