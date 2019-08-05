Zimbabwe President Says Mugabe Hospitalized in Singapore But in 'High Spirits'

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa issued a press release to the media, Thursday, informing the nation that former President Robert Mugabe is in a hospital in Singapore for medical attention.

The statement, released Thursday, indicated that the former president, who resigned in November 2017 under pressure from the military, has been in Singapore since April, but that his condition is “remarkably stable.”

“I am greatly pleased to inform the Nation the former President continues to make steady progress towards eventual recovery, and that his condition is remarkably stable for his age,” read the statement without disclosing any details of the nature of Mugabe’s hospitalization.

Mnangagwa, who served as the country’s vice president until November 2017 when Mugabe fired him over allegations of disloyalty and plotting to overthrow him, wrote in the statement that he had sent several high level officials and also Mugabe’s former personal physician, to go to Singapore to check on Mugabe.

The delegation, headed by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr. Misheck Sibanda includes Mugabe’s former personal doctor, Professor Jonathan Matenga, and Ambassador Isaac Moyo, Director General in the president’s office.

Mnangagwa urged the country’s church leaders to pray for the 94-year-old former leader, but assured the nation that, based on the delegation’s report, Mugabe “was in high spirits,” and would be discharged from the Singapore hospital, soon.

“Because of the good progress he is making, Cde Mugabe could be released fairly soon. Once that happens, Government stands ready with appropriate and adequate arrangements for both his return and continued care and treatment here at home respectively, until he recovers fully.

Mnangagwa took over from Mugabe in November 2017, and was inaugurated as president of Zimbabwe after a disputed election, by the opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance, in August 2018.