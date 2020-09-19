Thokozani Khupe's MDC-T to Contest Local Elections As MDC Alliance

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) led by Thokozani Khupe says it will contest the forthcoming bye-elections as the MDC Alliance.

Party chairperson Morgan Komichi said this Saturday when he addressed supporters at Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House at a function to commemorate the party’s 21st anniversary.

The MDC Alliance is led by Nelson Chamisa, whose leadership of the MDC was declared null and void by the Supreme Court.

Following the Supreme Court ruling, Khupe’s MDC-T recalled some Members of Parliament and councilors said to be linked to Chamisa.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has indicated that it will soon conduct bye-elections to fill vacant council seats following the recalling of representatives of the MDC Alliance.