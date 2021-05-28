Zimbabwe War Veteran Says Mnangagwa, Top Zanu PF Officials Deployed Youth to Harass Me, Farm Workers

Former Zipra combatant, Frederick Mutanda, who is among people and organizations that filed a court application opposing the extension of the term of office of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Luke Malaba, says some ruling party youth are camping at his farm in Mutorashanga, Mashonaland West province, accusing him of being antigovernment.

Mutanda claims that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and other top state and party officials are aware of what’s happening at his farm as the youth were given motorbikes by Zanu PF officials in Harare to travel to the province to intimidate and harass him.

Mutanda says he has discussed the issue with party and state security agents in an effort to resolve the matter. He claims that he is being victimized for challenging the extension of Malaba’s term of office.

Three High Court judges recently ruled that the extension of Malaba’s term was null and void despite the fact that the president used the Zimbabwe Constitution Amendment (Number 2) Act to keep him in the office for five years after he attained 70 years.

Government last week filed an appeal against the High Court ruling, resulting in Malaba going back to work. His return to work has now been challenged by Kika Musa of the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, who wants Malaba to be arrested for contempt of court.

Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, and Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa were unreachable for comment they were not responding to calls on their mobile phones.