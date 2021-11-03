Mnangagwa Says He Had 'Chat' With USA President Biden As Part of His West Re-engagement Agenda

President Emmerson Mangagwa claims that he had a “chat” with USA President Joseph Biden, Canadian leader Justin Tredeau and others on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, as part of his government’s agenda to re-engage the West, which imposed targeted sanctions on some Zanu PF officials over alleged human rights violations and election rigging.

Presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, posted several videos of President Mnangagwa on his Twitter account in which the Zimbabwean leader speaks about his interaction with world leaders at the climate summit.

In one of the videos, Mnangagwa says, “I’m very pleased that the narratives about Zimbabwe which were misleading, it was an opportunity to put the correct perspective about the situation in Zimbabwe and I’m happy that with all the leaders I interacted with they had a very positive response and are very willing to grow relations with Zimbabwe.

"I had an opportunity to chat with President Joe Biden and the spirit which he has towards Zimbabwe is totally different from what we see from the American Embassy in Harare … He called one of his staffers to say that ‘please make sure that when we get back home I would like to have some discussions with the president of Zimbabwe’.”

Mnangagwa claimed that he had a meeting with a Vatican representative, who told him that they were disappointed about the targeted sanctions imposed on Zanu PF officials.

“… The Vatican is against the sanctions and then I appealed to him that go and convey my

message to the Pope and they should also talk to the British and American leadership that these sanctions should go. Again it was a happy exchange with the secretary of state for the Holy Sea.”

