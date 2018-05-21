Accessibility links

Mnangagwa Fires Provincial Affairs Minister Webster Shamu

FILE: Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa prepares to inspect the guard of honour during the celebrations for the country's 38th anniversary of Independence at the National Sports Staduim in Harare, Wednesday, April, 18, 2018.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired Mashonaland provincial affairs minister Webster Shamu.

According to the privately-owned Newsday newspaper, Regis Chikowore, principal director of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Shamu’s sacking was with immediate effect.

The newspaper reports that President Emmerson Mnangagwa had exercised his powers in terms of Section 108 (1)(a) as read with Section 340(1)(f) of the Constitution.

“Hon Shamu’s removal from office takes immediate effect …”

No reasons were given for the sacking of the veteran politician though indications are that he fell out of favor following allegations of interfering in Zanu PF's primary elections in Mashonaland West province.

Shamu was not immediately available for comment.

