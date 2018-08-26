Zimbabwe's New President Calls for National Unity At Inauguration Ceremony

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has appealed to all political parties to work with his government in order to revive Zimbabwe’s ailing economy.

Speaking soon after his swearing-in at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Sunday, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe can only develop if all people are united.

“I will work tirelessly as a servant leader to improve the quality of life for all of us. To all my colleagues (losing presidential candidates) and other political parties who contested in the just-ended harmonized elections, especially those represented in parliament, I exhort us to commit ourselves collectively to develop out motherland. We are all Zimbabweans. What unites us matters than whatever divides us.”

“Let me assure you that tomorrow is brighter than yesterday,” he said amid applause from thousands of people who attended the event.

“Let us look forward to a journey ahead, a journey we will walk together as one people, a united people, a journey of development, a journey of progress, a journey of prosperity in our new Zimbabwe.”

He pledged to create a conducive environment for generating “jobs, jobs and jobs in Zimbabwe” and to fight against corruption.

