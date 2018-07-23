Renowned Political Analyst Predicts Zanu PF, Mnangagwa Victory in Forthcoming Elections

A renowned political analyst says it is likely that President Emerson Mnangagwa will win Zimbabwe's presidential election despite a recent poll indicating that the race is too close to call.

Professor Shadreck Guto of the University of Africa says Mnangagwa appears to be having an upper hand over his rivals as he has opened up democratic space for Zimbabweans, who were oppressed by former President Robert Mugabe’s government.

According to Afrobarometer, the presidential election will provide no clear winner, with 40 percent of voters choosing President Emmerson Mnangagwa and 37 percent his opponent, Nelson Chamisa.

The MDC Alliance has projected that Chamisa will win the presidential election by a wide margin. But Guto said Mnangagwa is determined to make Zimbabwe a better place though many locals are complaining about lack of a transparent voters’ roll and other electoral issues.

Prospective Zimbabwean voters have expressed concern there could be violence during and after the upcoming July 30 general election.

The Afrobarometer poll also indicated that Zimbabweans remain apprehensive that the presidential election could be manipulated.

The survey also showed that the ongoing presidential campaign has yet to inspire confidence among the prospective voters regarding issues such as security of the vote, the counting of ballots, the announcement of election results, as well as the possibility of post-poll violence.

This, despite a majority of voters expressing optimism that the general election would be credible.

The election will be the first since former leader Robert Mugabe was removed in a de facto coup.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for one of the four female candidates in this year’s Zimbabwe presidential election says the political climate is still hostile to women.

Linda Masarira, national spokesperson for the opposition MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe, says the country is still highly male-controlled as evidenced by the lowest number of female presidential and parliamentary candidates in the July 30th election.

She says Zimbabwe’s quota system put in the 2013 constitution but set to expire in 2023 must be renewed if the country is to meet the levels of female representation gained by other African countries.

But Masarira says female presidential candidate Thokozani Khupe has a 50-50 chance of winning the July 30th election because Zimbabweans are now more politically mature.