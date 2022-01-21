MDC-T Officially Splits As Thokozani Khupe Expels Party Leader Douglas Mwonzora

Suspended Movement for Democratic Change vice president, Thokozani Khupe, says the party has officially split as party president Douglas Mwonzora is no longer in the opposition formation.

Addressing a press conference in Bulawayo today, Khupe said she has decided to lead the MDC-T “because the party constitution has been shredded by Mwonzora and his cabal.”

The former Zimbabwean prime minister said Mwonzora “can declare himself leader of another faction of the party or any other since he is no longer the leader of the MDC-T.”

But MDC-T information and publicity secretary, Witness Dube, said Khupe “is day dreaming as she has been suspended from the party. She is too tired politically.”

More details to follow …