MDC Alliance Gives Professor Ncube's MDC Seats to Contest Ahead of 2018 Elections

Zimbabwe’s opposition Movement for Democratic Change led by Professor Welshman Ncube has been allocated several constituencies ahead of the 2018 general elections.

The MDC Alliance allocated the seats following discussions among parties in the group on working together to wrestle power from the ruling Zanu PF party.

Parties contesting under the MDC Alliance include Ncube’s MDC, Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC-T, Tendai Biti’s People’s Democratic Party, Agrippa Mutambara’s Zimbabwe People First, Jacob Ngarivhume’s Transform Zimbabwe, Zanu (Ndonga) and Multi-Racial Democrats.

The following constituencies were allocated to the MDC under the MDC Alliance Agreement. Those nominated by the MDC in these constituencies shall be sole candidates of the Alliance.

MDC Members are not permitted to stand as candidates in constituencies other than these.

*1. HARARE*

a) Dzivaresekwa

b) Kuwadzana

*2. BULAWAYO*

a) Bulawayo East - Candidate already agreed upon Sen D. Coltart

b) Luveve

*3.MATABELELAND NORTH*

a) Tsholotsho North

b) Tsholotsho South

c) Lupane East

d) Lupane West

*4. MATABELELAND SOUTH

a) Gwanda Central

b) Insiza South

c) Gwanda North

d) Bulilima West

*5. MANICALAND*

a) Buhera North

b) Mutare North

*6. MASH EAST*

a) Marondera West

b) Chikomba West

c) Mutoko North

*7. MASHONALAND CENTRAL*

a) Mazowe South

b) Mazowe West

*8. MASHONALAND WEST*

a) Chegutu East

b) Hurungwe East

*9. CHITUNGWIZA*

a) Mhondoro Mubaira

*10. MASVINGO*

a) Chiredzi East

b) Chiredzi South

c) Chivi North

d) Chivi South

*11. MIDLANDS NORTH*

a) Gokwe Nembudziya

b) Sanyati

*12. MIDLANDS SOUTH*

a) Mberengwa East

b) Shurugwi South

c) Zvishavane Runde

d) Vungu