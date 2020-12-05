MDC Alliance VP Tendai Biti Granted $10,000 Bail in Assault Case

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance vice president, Tendai Biti, who is facing charges of assault, was on Saturday granted ZWL$10,000 bail by Harare magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti.

Muchuchuti told the accused not to interfere with witnesses and reside at his home until the cases in finalized.

Biti allegedly assaulted Russian Tatiana Elesha, who was attending a court case in November.

“The complainant was walking out of court number 17 at Harare Magistrates Court where she attended a case that involves her employer. She was in the company of her workmate Simbarashe Kadye and Van Blerk Michael John.”

Biti allegedly charged towards the complainant and told her that she was stupid.

“The complainant never said anything in response to the accused’s utterances. As a result of the accused’s actions and assault on her, the complainant felt humiliated, shocked and shaken and was hospitalized at Borrowdale trauma center for treatment as her condition deteriorated. The complainant felt belittled by the accused’s actions.”

Biti was in court on that day representing George Katsimberis, who is alleged to have defrauded the complainant’s employer.

The MDC Alliance president is expected to appear in court on January 18, 2021.

Godwin Mangudya and Mavis Gama contributed to this article