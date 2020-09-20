MDC Alliance: We Are Not Abandoning Our Party Name 'Grabbed' By Thokozani Khupe's MDC-T

The opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa says it is not worried about attempts by the MDC-T to take over the party ahead of the forthcoming parliamentary and council bye-elections.

In an interview, MDC Alliance presidential spokesperson, Nkululeko Sibanda, said they won’t abandon the party name.

“President Chamisa has noted very clearly that what is happening now is akin to what Mnangagwa has done before which is to try and create a defacto one party state. This is why president Chamisa accepted the decision from the executive (committee) yesterday which says that the party will continue with its name and the party is going to resist Zanu PF giving it an identity and just today the president said ‘the game is on’. If they are playing a game then honestly we are going to take them seriously and we will face them off. They will see a program that is being rolled out by the president.”

But MDC-T presidential spokesperson Khaliphani Pugeni said party president Thokozani Khupe is the rightful leader of the MDC Alliance as per the agreement signed in 2017 by the late Morgan Tsvangirai, the founding president of the MDC, and other parties.

“The MDC Alliance is ours. It’s led by Thokozani Khupe and not what these other people are claiming.”

Human rights lawyer, Matshobana Ncube, said the only way out for Chamisa is to abandon the MDC Alliance and form his own party.

“He is in a fix and therefore he needs to form his party.”

More details to follow …