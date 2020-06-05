MDC Alliance: Armed Soldiers, Police Helped Khupe's MDC-T to Invade Our Headquarters

The Movement for Democratic Change Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa claims that its offices were Thursday night invaded by state security agents, who helped the Thokozani Khupe MDC-T to take over Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House in Harare.

In a statement, MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzai Mahere said their offices were invaded by the MDC-T, which was backed by a truckload of armed soldiers, police and more than 20 youth.

“The soldiers severely assaulted our security personnel who were manning the building. The youths locked themselves in the building, refusing to leave. The MDC Alliance secretary general Mr. Chalton Hwende immediately attended the scene and tried to make a police report. The Zimbabwe Republic Police refused to take the report and advised that he should speak to the soldiers who in turn denied the secretary general entry to the building.

“The MDC Alliance maintains its rightful position as the occupants of Harvest House and will not allow such underhanded and patently unlawful seizure of its property. The use of the armed forces to settle personal squabbles must be condemned in the strongest way possible by all pro-democratic forces.”

Mahere said the property seizure “puts to rest all falsehoods that the recent attacks on the MDC Alliance have been driven by an interest in constitutionalism and democracy.”

But Douglas Mwonzora of the MDC-T told VOA Studio 7 that they have taken over the property as it belongs to the party led by Khupe.

While Mwonzora was addressing journalists, police were arresting some top members of the MDC Alliance, including Tendai Biti, who were outside Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House, demanding to have access to the property.

More details to follow ..