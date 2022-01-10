MDC Alliance Activist Allegedly Abducted, Tortured Dumped 125 Kilometers Away from His Home

An opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance activist, John Mupanduki, who was allegedly abducted last Friday by suspected state security agents at Nyika Growth Point in Masvingo, was dumped by his assailants on Sunday in Mashava, about 125 kilometers away from his home.

In a tweet, the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa claimed that Mupanduki was tortured by his assailants.

The MDC Alliance said, “John Mupanduki has made an official report to Bikita Police Station Law and Order after an initial report at Nyika Base. He was abducted in the early hours of Friday & dumped in Mashava. He was tortured by suspected state agents & remains in a state of shock.”

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, was unavailable for comment as he was not responding to calls on his mobile phone.

In what appears to be an indirect criticism of Mupanduki’s alleged abduction and resurfacing, presidential spokesperson, George Charamba, claimed that the Masvingo MDC Alliance youth leader is being used by the party as a political tool in an attempt to undermine President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

In a tweet, Charamba said, “He is very grateful to be MDC’s propaganda poster boy!!!!!.”