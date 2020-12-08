Thokozani Khupe's Opposition MDC-T Recalls 7 Councillors Aligned to Nelson Chamisa's MDC Alliance

The Movement for Democratic Change led by Thokozani Khupe has recalled seven councilors in Masvingo and Chinhoyi said to be aligned to Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance.

Local Government Minister, July Moyo, wrote to the two authorities informing them that the MDC-T has recalled Masvingo council’s Godfrey Kuraoune (Ward 4), Daniel Mberikunashe (Ward 5), Richard Musekiwa (Ward 7) and Tarusenga Vembo (Ward 3). The recalled councilors in Chinhoyi are Edward Dzeka (Ward 9), Alice Kundlande (Ward 11) and Rydes Machekera (Ward 2).

Councilor Mberikunashe told VOA Studio 7 that Masvingo Town Clerk, Edward Mukaratirwa, informed him and others about their recall.

“I got a letter from Mukaratirwa who informed me that I have been recalled by the MDC-T. I believe he did the same to my colleagues,” he said.

Khupe declined to comment about recalling the councilors.

The MDC-T has been recalling councilors aligned to the MDC Alliance following a Supreme Court ruling that nullified Chamisa’s leadership of the MDC.

The Khupe formation has recalled several Members of Parliament and councilors saying it was following the court ruling.

The MDC-T is expected to hold an Extra Ordinary Congress soon to replace the late MDC founding president, Morgan Tsvangirai.

Gandri Maramba contributed to this article