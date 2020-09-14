MDC-T Recalls 11 Harare MDC Alliance Councilors After Mayoral Election Fallout

The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) led by Thokozani Khype has recalled 11 Harare councilors said to be affiliated to Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance, a week after local councilors elected Jacob Mafume of the People’s Democratic Party as the new mayor of Zimbabwe’s capital city.

In a letter written to the Harare Town Clerk, Local Government Minister July Moyo declared the 11 seats vacant and urged the city to inform the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission about the issue as per some provisions of the Electoral Act.

The recalled councilors are deputy mayor Enock Mupamawonde (Ward 35), Lovemore Makuwerere (Ward 24), Gilbert Hadebe (Ward 39), Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi (Ward 19), Simon Mapanzure (Ward 34), Charles Chidhagu (Ward 30), Keith Charumbira (Ward 8) Lovemore Makuwerere, Steven Dhliwayo (Ward 40), Barnabas Ndira (Ward 21), Chihoma Runyowa (Ward 29) and Charles Nyatsuro (Ward 6).

The same party recalled seven councilors last month. There are now 27 Harare councilors.

MDC-T presidential spokesperson, Khaliphani Pugeni, said, “We did not get rid of the councilors as they misdirected themselves by not following laid down party principles.”

But MDC-T presidential spokesperson, Dr. Nkululeko Sibanda, said the recalling of the councilors is an indication that Khupe’s party “is now an appendage of the ruling Zanu PF party.”

Mafume beat his rival, Luckson Mukunguma, by five votes to land the ceremonial post. Mukunguma was backed by the MDC-T and the ruling Zanu PF party.

The Supreme Court early this year ruled that Chamisa was not properly elected president of the MDC following the death of founding leader Morga Tvsangirai.