MDC-T's Jessie Majome Dumps Nelson Chamisa-led Party, Set to Contest Parly Polls As Independent

Maverick politician and Member of Parliament for Harare West Jessie Majome, who withdrew from the MDC-T primary elections citing irregularities, says she will contest as an independent in the forthcoming general elections.

Majome told journalists Monday that she has been asked by the people to contest the polls as an independent even if she is still a member of the MDC-T led by Nelson Chamisa.

She claimed that her concerns have been discussed with the party’s chairperson Morgen Komichi.

VOA Studio 7 was unable to get a comment from Komichi whose mobile phone was unreachable.

