Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s wife has been remanded in custody by a Harare court on charges that she attempted to kill him while he was in hospital, forge a marriage certificate and money laundering.

Marry Chiwenga, who was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on Saturday, faces a lengthy prison term if found guilty.

The vice president and Marry Chiwenga are in the process of parting ways.

More details to follow ...