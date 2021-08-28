10 of 11 Marines Killed in Kabul Bombing Were in Their 20s 

The Pentagon released a list Saturday of the names of the 11 Marines who died Thursday in an attack at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

In addition to the Marines, Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights, Ohio, and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tennessee, also were killed. Eighteen more service members were wounded.

For the Marine Corps, those killed were:

Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Sgt. Johanny Rosariopichardo, 25, of Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23, of Sacramento, California.

Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22, of Indio, California.

Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska.

Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22, of Logansport, Indiana.

Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20, of Rio Bravo, Texas.

Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20, of St. Charles, Missouri.

Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20, of Jackson, Wyoming.

Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20, of Norco, California.

Nine of the 11 were assigned to 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, California. Rosario served with the Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, and Knauss was part of the 9th Psychological Operations Battalion, 8th Psychological Operations Group, the Defense Department said.