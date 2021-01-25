Mangwana Apologizes Over Professional Assassins Claims

Zimbabwe’s Information Secretary, Nick Mangwana, has apologized for labeling some doctors “medical assassins”, which he alleged were killing politicians in hospitals.

Responding to William Mzambezi’s tweet following a backlash over his claims, Mangwana said, “I expressed my personal view on an issue a Dr had tweeted on. I had no intention to offend any doctor or call any of them names. Since it has caused such an offence, I withdraw it and apologize for any offence caused. I just hope we can move and not be distracted from work at hand.”

But some are already calling for his arrest for peddling what many say are falsehoods about the presence of professional killers in Zimbabwe’s hospitals.

More details to follow …