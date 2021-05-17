Zimbabwe Justice Minister Facing Accusations of Contempt of Court Over Chief Justice Malaba's Removal from Office

Lawyers representing one of the organizations that secured a High Court ruling leading to the removal of Chief Justice Malaba from office, have filed a complaint to the Registrar, judge president and Judicial Service Commission, accusing Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi of contempt of court.

Thabani Mpofu, Tendai Biti and others, who are representing the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum executive director Musa Kika, say Ziyambi uttered vicious remarks soon after the ruling by three High Court judges, which undermined High Court judges and the entire justice system.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare today, Mpofu said Ziyambi should account for his remarks as they undermine the country’s constitution and other arms of the government.

The country’s justice minister claimed that one of the judges was not fit to make the ruling and the judiciary has been captured by non-governmental organizations, opposition parties, foreigners and other with a regime-change agenda.

Ziyambi has not yet reacted to the accusations of contempt of court.

More details to follow …