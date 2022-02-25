Livetalk, Zimbabwean Students in Ukraine

Show more Show less

Tonight on Livetalk we are talking about Zimbabwean students in Ukraine where Russian and Ukranian security forces are exchanging heavy bombardments and shelling in various cities. Some students are now attempting to leave the country while others have been ordered to hide in bunkers. Guests: Vinnytsia National Medical University Laison Moyo, Prudence Tatenda Chinemo and Phillimon Chizororo; Faith Chemari (Diaspora Network) and Nhlanhla Moses Ncube (Freedom Alliance), Rejoice Ngwenya.

