Livetalk: Tonight we are talking about the possible outcome of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's trip to Switzerland where he attended the World Economic Forum. Guests: Babusi Ngwenya (Zimbabwean student living in Geneva), Tawanda Dzokora (Citizens Coalition for Change), businesswoman Nomthandazo Nkomazana and Dr. Simba Mavaza (Zanu PF).

