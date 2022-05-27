Livetalk: Tonight we are talking about the possible outcome of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's trip to Switzerland where he attended the World Economic Forum. Guests: Babusi Ngwenya (Zimbabwean student living in Geneva), Tawanda Dzokora (Citizens Coalition for Change), businesswoman Nomthandazo Nkomazana and Dr. Simba Mavaza (Zanu PF).
Livetalk, May 27, 2022: Will Mnangagwa Lure Foreign Investors After Davos Summit?
