Livetalk, April 11, 2022: Violence in South Africa

Livetalk: Tonight we are talking about violence in South Africa targeted at Zimbabweans, a few days after one of them was allegedly killed by residents of Diesploot township. South Afriacan president Cyril Ramaphosa is appealing for calm as another Zimbabweans have been attacked in Capetown. Guests: Tsepo Londi (South African) and Samuel Dube, minister of religion. Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye.