Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Live Talk TV

Livetalk, April 11, 2022: Violence in South Africa

Livetalk, April 11, 2022: Violence in South Africa
Embed
Livetalk, April 11, 2022: Violence in South Africa

No media source currently available

0:00 1:01:05 0:00
Direct link

Livetalk: Tonight we are talking about violence in South Africa targeted at Zimbabweans, a few days after one of them was allegedly killed by residents of Diesploot township. President Ramaphosa urges locals to stop it. Guests: Tsepo Londi (South African) and Samuel Dube, minister of religion.

Livetalk: Tonight we are talking about violence in South Africa targeted at Zimbabweans, a few days after one of them was allegedly killed by residents of Diesploot township. South Afriacan president Cyril Ramaphosa is appealing for calm as another Zimbabweans have been attacked in Capetown. Guests: Tsepo Londi (South African) and Samuel Dube, minister of religion. Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG