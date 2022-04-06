Accessibility links

Livetalk, Diaspora Forum, April 6, 2022
Livetalk, Diaspora Forum: Tonight we are talking to Zimbabweans living in the diaspora about their jobs. Guests: Rumbidzayi (domestic worker), Nhlanhla Moses Ncube (teacher), Thembelihle Ndlovu (plumber/electrician), Mduduzi Moyo (electrician) and Professor Elliot Masocha (educator). Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye

