Livetalk, Diaspora Forum, April 6, 2022

Livetalk, Diaspora Forum: Tonight we are talking to Zimbabweans living in the diaspora about their jobs. Guests: Rumbidzayi (domestic worker), Nhlanhla Moses Ncube (teacher), Thembelihle Ndlovu (plumber/electrician), Mduduzi Moyo (electrician) and Professor Elliot Masocha (educator). Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye