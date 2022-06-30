Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Live Talk TV

Livetalk, Diaspora Forum, June 29, 2022: Zimbabweans Special Exemption Permits

Livetalk, Diaspora Forum, June 29, 2022: Zimbabweans Special Exemption Permits
Embed
Livetalk, Diaspora Forum, June 29, 2022: Zimbabweans Special Exemption Permits

No media source currently available

0:00 1:00:30 0:00
Direct link

Livetalk, Diaspora Forum: We are talking about the Hellen Suzaman Foundation’s move to challenge in court South Africa’s move to terminate Zimbabwean Special Exemption Permits. Guests: Professor Ricky Mukonza (independent political commentator), Mr. Mbuso Mhlanga (security analyst), Miss Khethiwe Bhebhe (political activist). Hosts: Jonga Kandemiiri and Gibbs Dube.

Livetalk, Diaspora Forum: We are talking about the Hellen Suzaman Foundation’s move to challenge in court South Africa’s move to terminate Zimbabwean Special Exemption Permits. Guests: Professor Ricky Mukonza (independent political commentator), Mr. Mbuso Mhlanga (security analyst), Miss Khethiwe Bhebhe (political activist). Hosts: Jonga Kandemiiri and Gibbs Dube.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG