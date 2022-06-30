Livetalk, Diaspora Forum: We are talking about the Hellen Suzaman Foundation’s move to challenge in court South Africa’s move to terminate Zimbabwean Special Exemption Permits. Guests: Professor Ricky Mukonza (independent political commentator), Mr. Mbuso Mhlanga (security analyst), Miss Khethiwe Bhebhe (political activist). Hosts: Jonga Kandemiiri and Gibbs Dube.
Livetalk, Diaspora Forum, June 29, 2022: Zimbabweans Special Exemption Permits
June 29, 2022
