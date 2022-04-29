Livetalk: Tonight we are talking about ZITF, Operation Dudula and EFF leader Julius Malema’s remarks on removing President Emmerson Mnangagwa from office. Guests: Tawanda Dzokora (CCC), Regis Charumbira Vusango (ZANU PF), Nhlanhla Moses Ncube (Freedom Alliance) and VOA Correspondent Ezra Tshisa Sibanda
Livetalk, April 29, 2022: ZITF, Operation Dudula
Livetalk: Tonight we are talking about ZITF, Operation Dudula and EFF leader Julius Malema’s remarks on removing President Emmerson Mnangagwa from office. Guests: Tawanda Dzokora (CCC), Regis Charumbira Vusango (ZANU PF), Nhlanhla Moses Ncube (Freedom Alliance) and VOA Correspondent Ezra Sibanda
