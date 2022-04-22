Livetalk, April 22, 2022: Way Forward for Zimbabweans Living in South Africa

Show more Show less

Livetalk: Tonight we are talking about the way forward for Zimbabweans living in South Africa following the killing of Elvis Nyathi by locals. Guests: Tawanda Dzokora (CCC), Simba Mavaza (Zanu PF), Nhlanhla Moses Ncube (Freedom Alliance), Mbuso Mhlanga (Zimbabwean living in South Africa) and Teboho Sikhondo (South African); Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye.