Livetalk: Tonight we are talking about the way forward for Zimbabweans living in South Africa following the killing of Elvis Nyathi by locals. Guests: Tawanda Dzokora (CCC), Simba Mavaza (Zanu PF), Nhlanhla Moses Ncube (Freedom Alliance), Mbuso Mhlanga (Zimbabwean living in South Africa) and Teboho Sikhondo (South African); Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye.
Livetalk, April 22, 2022: Way Forward for Zimbabweans Living in South Africa
Tonight we are talking about the way forward for Zimbabweans living in South Africa following the killing of Elvis Nyathi by locals. Guests: Tawanda Dzokora (CCC), Simba Mavaza (Zanu PF), Nhlanhla Ncube (FA), Mbuso Mhlanga (Zimbabwean living in South Africa) and Teboho Sikhondo (South African)
Episodes
-
-
April 19, 2022
Live Talk: The Connection
-
April 18, 2022
Livetalk, April 18, 2022: Zimbabwe Independence Annivesary
-
-
April 15, 2022
Livetalk, Women's Roundtable, April 14, 2022
-
April 12, 2022
Live Talk: The Connection
Facebook Forum