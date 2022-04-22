Accessibility links

Livetalk, April 22, 2022: Way Forward for Zimbabweans Living in South Africa

Livetalk, April 22, 2022: Way Forward for Zimbabweans Living in South Africa
Livetalk, April 22, 2022: Way Forward for Zimbabweans Living in South Africa

Tonight we are talking about the way forward for Zimbabweans living in South Africa following the killing of Elvis Nyathi by locals. Guests: Tawanda Dzokora (CCC), Simba Mavaza (Zanu PF), Nhlanhla Ncube (FA), Mbuso Mhlanga (Zimbabwean living in South Africa) and Teboho Sikhondo (South African)

Livetalk: Tonight we are talking about the way forward for Zimbabweans living in South Africa following the killing of Elvis Nyathi by locals. Guests: Tawanda Dzokora (CCC), Simba Mavaza (Zanu PF), Nhlanhla Moses Ncube (Freedom Alliance), Mbuso Mhlanga (Zimbabwean living in South Africa) and Teboho Sikhondo (South African); Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye.

