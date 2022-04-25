Livetalk. Tonight we are talking about the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair and intensification of Operation Dudula. Guests: Zanu PF member Dr. Simba Mavaza, Zimbabwean living in Botswana Ms. Khethiwe Bhebhe, human rights lawyer Mr. Kennedy Masiye and Freedom Alliance secretary general Mr. Nhlanhla Moses Ncube
Livetalk, April 25, 2022: ZITF Kicks off, Operation Dudula Intensifying Raids
Livetalk. Tonight we are talking about the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair and intensification of Operation Dudula. Guests: Zanu PF member Dr. Simba Mavaza, Zimbabwean living in Botswana Ms. Khethiwe Bhebhe, human rights lawyer Mr. Kennedy Masiye and Freedom Alliance's Mr. Nhlanhla Moses Ncube.
Episodes
-
-
-
April 19, 2022
Live Talk: The Connection
-
April 18, 2022
Livetalk, April 18, 2022: Zimbabwe Independence Annivesary
-
-
April 15, 2022
Livetalk, Women's Roundtable, April 14, 2022