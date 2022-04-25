Livetalk, April 25, 2022: ZITF Kicks off, Operation Dudula Intensifying Raids

No media source currently available

Livetalk. Tonight we are talking about the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair and intensification of Operation Dudula. Guests: Zanu PF member Dr. Simba Mavaza, Zimbabwean living in Botswana Ms. Khethiwe Bhebhe, human rights lawyer Mr. Kennedy Masiye and Freedom Alliance's Mr. Nhlanhla Moses Ncube.