Livetalk, April 18, 2022: Zimbabwe Independence Annivesary

Zimbabwe is today marking 42 years of independence amid concern among some citizens that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government is turning into a dictatorship due to high incidents of human rights violations, corruption and poor economic management. But some ruling party activists say Mnangagwa is trying his best to spearhead growth in the country while also maintaining the rule of law. Guests: Dr. Simba Mavaza (ZANU PF); Mr. Tawanda Dzokora (CCC); Ms. Bongie (Zimbabwean living in Botswana), Bongani Dube (Zimbabwean living in South Africa), Nhlanhla Moses Ncube (Freedom Alliance).
