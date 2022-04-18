Accessibility links

Livetalk, April 18, 2022: Zimbabwe Independence Annivesary

Zimbabwe on Monday marked 42 years of independence from colonial rule. President Emmerson Mnangagwa called for peace and unity. Guests: Simba Mavaza (ZANU PF); Tawanda Dzokora (CCC); Ms. Bongie (domestic worker), Bongani Dube, Nhlanhla Moses Ncube (Freedom Alliance).

Zimbabwe is today marking 42 years of independence amid concern among some citizens that President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government is turning into a dictatorship due to high incidents of human rights violations, corruption and poor economic management. But some ruling party activists say Mnangagwa is trying his best to spearhead growth in the country while also maintaining the rule of law. Guests: Dr. Simba Mavaza (ZANU PF); Mr. Tawanda Dzokora (CCC); Ms. Bongie (Zimbabwean living in Botswana), Bongani Dube (Zimbabwean living in South Africa), Nhlanhla Moses Ncube (Freedom Alliance).

