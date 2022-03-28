Tonight on Livetalk we are talking about the just ended council and parliamentary elections. Guests: Professor Elliot Masocha (Political Commentator); Tawanda Dzokora (Citizens Coalition for Change); Norest Marara (MDC Alliance) and Dr. Simba Mavaza (Zanu PF). Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye.
Livetalk, March 28, 2022: By-election Results Analysis
