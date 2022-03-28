Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Live Talk TV

Livetalk, March 28, 2022: By-election Results Analysis

Livetalk, March 28, 2022: By-election Results Analysis
Embed
Livetalk, March 28, 2022: By-election Results Analysis

No media source currently available

0:00 1:00:28 0:00
Direct link

Livetalk: We are talking about the just-ended council and parly by-elections. Guests: Professor Elliot Masocha (Political Commentator); Tawanda Dzokora (Citizens Coalition for Change); Norest Marara (MDC Alliance) and Dr. Simba Mavaza (Zanu PF). Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye.

Tonight on Livetalk we are talking about the just ended council and parliamentary elections. Guests: Professor Elliot Masocha (Political Commentator); Tawanda Dzokora (Citizens Coalition for Change); Norest Marara (MDC Alliance) and Dr. Simba Mavaza (Zanu PF). Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye.

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG