Accessibility links

site logo
Languages
Learning English Ndebele Shona
Previous Next
Breaking News

Live Talk TV

Livetalk: Women's RoundTable: Zimbabwe By'elections Analysis

Livetalk: Women's RoundTable: Zimbabwe By'elections Analysis
Embed
Livetalk: Women's RoundTable: Zimbabwe By'elections Analysis

No media source currently available

0:00 1:01:48 0:00

Livetalk: On the Women’s RoundTable we are talking about Zimbabwe’s forthcoming by-elections. Guests: Sitabile Dewa: -ALPE; Linda Masarira - LEAD; Jestina Mukoko - ZPP; Joseph Tshuma - ZANU PF; Ellen Shiriyedenga - CCC; Lucy Ndongwe Chikowero - MTC Educate A Girl.

Livetalk: On the Women’s RoundTable we are talking about Zimbabwe’s forthcoming by-elections. Guests: Sitabile Dewa: Executive Director - Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence; Linda Masarira - LEAD; Jestina Mukoko - Zimbabwe Peace Project; Joseph Tshuma - ZANU PF; Ellen Shiriyedenga - Citizens Coalition for Change; Lucy Ndongwe Chikowero - MTC Educate A Girl. Hosts: Sithandekile Mhlanga/Marvelous Mhlanga Nyahuye

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG