Livetalk: Women's RoundTable: Zimbabwe By'elections Analysis

Livetalk: On the Women’s RoundTable we are talking about Zimbabwe’s forthcoming by-elections. Guests: Sitabile Dewa: Executive Director - Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence; Linda Masarira - LEAD; Jestina Mukoko - Zimbabwe Peace Project; Joseph Tshuma - ZANU PF; Ellen Shiriyedenga - Citizens Coalition for Change; Lucy Ndongwe Chikowero - MTC Educate A Girl. Hosts: Sithandekile Mhlanga/Marvelous Mhlanga Nyahuye