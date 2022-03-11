Accessibility links

Livetalk, March 11, 2022: Zimbabwe By-election Campaigns

Tonight on Livetalk we are talking about political party campaigns in Zimbabwe ahead of the March 26 by-elections and other issues. Guests: Nhlanhla Moses Ncube (Freedom Alliance), Dr. Simba Mavaza (Zanu PF) and Tawanda Dokora (Citizens Coalition for Change). Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye.

