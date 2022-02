No media source currently available

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

Guests: Pastor Abigail Magwenzi-Red Lipstick Revolution, Debra Mukasa (Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association), and some female candidates for the March 26th by-elections. Hosts: Sithandekile Mhlanga and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye.