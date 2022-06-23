Livetalk, Women's RoundTable, June 23, 2022: Health Professionals' Strike

Accessibility links

Livetalk, Women’s Forum: On the Women’s Forum, tonight we are talking about an ongoing strike by health professionals demanding salary payment in United States dollars and other things. Guests: Tatenda Madziro (Women's Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence), Chenai Mutambasere (Independent Economic and Political Commentator), Tafadzwa Matinenga (Political Activist) and Barbara Gwangwara (Veteran Trade Unionist): Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Jonga Kandemiiri.

