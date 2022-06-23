Livetalk, Women’s Forum: On the Women’s Forum, tonight we are talking about an ongoing strike by health professionals demanding salary payment in United States dollars and other things. Guests: Tatenda Madziro (Women's Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence), Chenai Mutambasere (Independent Economic and Political Commentator), Tafadzwa Matinenga (Political Activist) and Barbara Gwangwara (Veteran Trade Unionist): Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Jonga Kandemiiri.
Livetalk, Women's RoundTable, June 23, 2022: Health Professionals' Strike
Livetalk, Women’s Forum: On the Women’s Forum, tonight we are talking about an ongoing strike by health professionals demanding salary payment in United States dollars and other things. Guests: Tatenda Madziro (Women's Academy for Leadership and Political Excellence), Chenai Mutambasere (Independent Economic and Political Commentator), Tafadzwa Matinenga (Political Activist) and Barbara Gwangwara (Veteran Trade Unionist): Hosts: Gibbs Dube and Jonga Kandemiiri.
Episodes
-
-
-
June 20, 2022
Livetalk, June 20, 2022: World Refugee Day
-
June 17, 2022
Livetalk, June 17, 2022: Political Violence in Zimbabwe
-
June 16, 2022
Livetalk, June 16, 2022: Political Violence in Zimbabwe
-
June 14, 2022
Live Talk: The Connection