Livetalk, April 7, 2022: Unrest in South African Township

On our Livetalk Women's Roundtable we discuss the unrest in Johannesburg's Diepsloot township following an incident where a Zimbabwean man was reportedly stoned and burnt to death by alleged South Africans. Residents had been protesting the rise of crime in the area when a group of them went out hunting for foreign nationals Wednesday night leading to the death. Our guests are: Gugu Ncube, Deputy Chairperson for Women's branch in the African Diaspora Global Network, Sally Dura:National Coordinator, Women’s Coalition of Zimbabwe, and Miss Rumbidzayi.