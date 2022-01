No media source currently available

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

The code has been copied to your clipboard.

Livetalk: On the Diaspora Forum we are talking about Special Zimbabweans Exemption Permits. Guests: Ms. Wendy Dumazile Nkomo, Ms. Victress Mathuthu and Mr. Darlington Chiuta. Hosts: Jonga Kandemiiri and Gibbs Dube.