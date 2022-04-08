Livetalk, April 8, 2022: Zimbabwean Killed in South Africa

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Tonight on Livetalk we are talking about the killing of Zimbabwean, Elvis Nyathi, by locals in Johannesburg’s Diepsloot township. Guests: Thandazani Moyo, Siyabonga Vundla and Thembelihle ndlovu. Reporter: Thuso Khumalo. Hosts: Gibbs DUbe and Marvelous Mhlanga Nyahuye