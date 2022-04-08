Livetalk, April 8, 2022: Zimbabwean Killed in South Africa

Tonight on Livetalk we are talking about the killing of Zimbabwean, Elvis Nyathi, by locals in Johannesburg’s Diepsloot township. Guests: Thandazani Moyo, Siyabonga Vundla and Thembelihle ndlovu. Reporter: Thuso Khumalo. Hosts: Gibbs DUbe and Marvelous Mhlanga Nyahuye
