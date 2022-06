No media source currently available

Livetalk, June 13, 2022: Tonight on Livetalk we are talking about politically-motivated violence in Zimbabwe. Guests: Mr. Den Moyo (Political Commentator), Mr. Msongelwa Ndlovu (Zapu spokesperson), Professor Ricky Mukonza (Political Commentator) and Dr. Simba Mavaza (Zanu PF)