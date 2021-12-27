Livetalk, December 27, 2021
Tonight on Livetalk we are talking about COVID-19, the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Christmas festivities. Guests: Joseph Tshuma, Zanu PF Central Committee, Nhlanhla Moses Ncube (Freedom Alliance) and independent social commentors Mbuso Mhlanga, Busani Mbuso Ntini and Pastor Chaka Ngwenya
