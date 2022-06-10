Livetalk, June 10, 2022: Tense Political Situation in Zimbabwe

Show more Show less

On Livetalk tonight we are talking about concerns by human rights defenders and the opposition that the government is shutting down the democratic space in Zimbabwe. This after the arrest today of 34 people who had gathered to launch an initiative demanding a "corruption-free and democratic Zimbabwe.' Uur guests are Regis Charumbira of Zanu PF, Tawanda Dzvokora of the CCC and political analyst Shepered Mpofu.