Accessibility links

Learning English Ndebele Shona
Login / Register
Languages
Live
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News

Live Talk TV

Livetalk, June 10, 2022: Tense Political Situation in Zimbabwe

Livetalk, June 10, 2022: Tense Political Situation in Zimbabwe
Embed
Livetalk, June 10, 2022: Tense Political Situation in Zimbabwe

No media source currently available

0:00 1:06:49 0:00
Direct link

Livetalk: We are talking about concerns by human rights defenders and the opposition that the government is shutting down the democratic space in Zimbabwe. This after the arrest today of 34 people who had gathered to launch an initiative demanding a "corruption-free and democratic Zimbabwe.'

See comments

On Livetalk tonight we are talking about concerns by human rights defenders and the opposition that the government is shutting down the democratic space in Zimbabwe. This after the arrest today of 34 people who had gathered to launch an initiative demanding a "corruption-free and democratic Zimbabwe.' Uur guests are Regis Charumbira of Zanu PF, Tawanda Dzvokora of the CCC and political analyst Shepered Mpofu.

Facebook Forum

Episodes

See all episodes
See TV Programs See Radio Programs
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG