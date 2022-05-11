Livetalk, Diaspora Forum, May 11, 2022: Are Zimbabwe's New Finance Measures Affecting Diaspora Investments?

The URL has been copied to your clipboard

Livetalk: On the Diaspora Forum we are talking about Zimbabwe's latest finance measures that are said to be affecting citizens living in other nations. Guests: Regis Charumbira (Zanu PF), Siphiwe Sithole, Tawanda Dzokora (CCC) and traditional leader Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni.