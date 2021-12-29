Livetalk, December 29, 2021: COVID-19, Death of Ndumiso Gumede and Other Issues
Livetalk: Tonight on the Diaspora Forum we are talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, death of veteran football administrator Ndumiso Gumede and church convention set for January, 2022. Guests: Nkululeko Leta, Reverand Ever Mutambanuki, Maqhawe Nyathi, Nhlanhla Mbambo and Alexander Maseko
