Tonight on the Diaspora Forum hosts Gibbs Dube and Marvellous Mhlanga Nyahuye are talking about COVID-19 and various projects being done by Zimbabweans living outside the country. Guests: Thabo Siziba and Mana Ngwenya (#TheWalk), Pastor Richard Moyo and Ernest Chinyuke.